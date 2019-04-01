JM Engineering and Promech Solutions sold to Bolton firm

Scarborough-based firms JM Engineering and Promech Solutions have been acquired by Woodall Nicholson Holdings.

Woodall, which trades as Coleman Milne, Coleman Milne Specialist Vehicles, Mellor Coachcraft and Treka Bus has acquired the entire share capital both firms.

JM Engineering and Promech Solutions are both based on the Plaxton Park Manufacturing Site in Scarborough and are suppliers to the vehicle manufacturing sector. Both businesses will continue to operate from their existing Scarborough facilities and Mark Eccles founder and owner of the businesses will continue as Managing Director.

Mr Eccles said: “I am extremely proud of what has been achieved at JM Engineering and Promech Solutions and would like to pass on my thanks to the entire management team and staff who have been an integral part of that journey.

“Bringing our knowledge and expertise into the Woodall Nicholson Group will help us to grow the businesses further, which in turn will lead to further job creation for the Scarborough area. I will remain within the company continuing my role as Managing Director.”