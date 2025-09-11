JMG Group completes hat-trick of broker deals

Leeds-based JMG Group has made a hat-trick of acquisitions as it continues its growth journey, adding three well-established independent insurance brokers to its expanding national group.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deals see Gainsborough’s Allsop Commercial Services, Sussex-based Highhouse Insurance Services and Insursec Risk Management in Essex all join the fast-growing group. Together, they bring decades of experience, loyal client bases, and a shared ethos of delivering a high-quality personal service.

Allsop Commercial Services, founded in Scunthorpe in 1991 and now run from its Gainsborough office, specialises in commercial insurance across sectors including construction, financial services, farming and motor traders. Supporting clients ranging from one-man bands to large corporations, its team of four will remain in place as the firm looks to grow with JMG’s support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2000 by managing director Tom Powell, Insursec Risk Management has built a reputation for providing tailored insurance solutions to SMEs and High Net Worth individuals across the UK. Its eight-strong team will continue to be led by Tom who has more than 35 years’ experience in the insurance sector. Tom will focus on supporting his team and developing client relationships while drawing on the wider resources and expertise available across JMG Group.

On the south coast, Selsey-based Highhouse Insurance Services has joined the group in a move that builds on its niche expertise in placing cover for hard-to-insure risks, from thatched cottages and oil refineries to even ‘a pianist’s fingers’. Former MD Neil Kimber launched Highhouse from a standing start in 2005 with two partners. He bought out his co-directors in September 2011 and moved the business to Selsey’s high street soon after. The firm’s team, who bring almost three decades of experience, will continue to provide the personal service clients know and value.

Nick Houghton, CEO of JMG Group, says: “Each of these businesses has built its reputation on personal service, knowledge and a deep understanding of its clients. By bringing this expertise into the JMG family, we strengthen the support we can offer to clients nationwide, while preserving the independent, community-focused approach that makes our brokers so valued.”