JMG Group: Yorkshire firm announces 50th acquisition in five years
Initially founded in 1997 by managing director Melanie Burns, Profile Insurance Services was initially known for its niche expertise in placing cover for high-net-worth footballers.
The firm has since grown into an adviser to a broad range of commercial and personal clients, with a seven-strong team.
The acquisition from JMG was made for an undisclosed sum.
Ms Burns said: “It’s a ‘pinch me’ moment. Everything we have built, the energy we have put into the business, the values we’ve protected, the relationships we have nurtured, have brought us to this point.
“Becoming part of the JMG Group allows us to grow with the support of a like-minded business that genuinely cares about its people, clients and future.
“The move gives us consistency and backing to grow in a natural way.
"Our clients will continue to work with the same team, with the added benefit of more support behind the scenes - from insurer reconciliation to access to wider market expertise - everything we need to flourish.”
JMG Group said the acquisition reflects its commitment to “investing in well-run, values-driven brokers.
The announcement comes after JMG made its 40th acquisition since its founding in October of last year, with the purchase of Confidential Solutions Group, based in London.
Nick Houghton, JMG Group CEO, said: “Reaching our 50th acquisition is a proud milestone, but it’s never been solely about volume.
“It’s about finding brilliant people and quality businesses that share our values. Melanie and her team are experienced, loyal and deeply committed to their clients.
“They’ve built a stable, well-run business and bring a range of skills that will enhance our Group’s proposition. We’re excited to support their next phase of growth.”
JMG Group was established in 2020 following a management buyout of JM Glendinning
Insurance Brokers, led by Group CEO Nick Houghton and backed by SYNOVA.
The firm now operates with a team of over 800 across 49 offices – stretching from Scotland to the south coast of England.
In April, JMG Group announced a string of three acquisitions by three of its businesses - GS Group, Greenwood Moreland, and Lighthouse Risk Services.
GS Group acquired long-standing Scottish broker W K Insurance, while Greenwood Moreland acquired York-based UKI Direct.
JMG Group’s Lighthouse business also acquired Leeds-headquartered TSE Solutions Ltd.
Speaking at the time, Mr Houghton said: “These acquisitions reflect the strength of our businesses and their confidence in the support we provide.
“Each firm has identified and seized growth opportunities that align with their values and ambitions.
"Our role is to support them - providing infrastructure, financial backing, and operational expertise - while enabling them to grow independently and make sound commercial decisions.”
