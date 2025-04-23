Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GS Group has acquired long-standing Scottish broker W K Insurance, while Greenwood Moreland has acquired York-based UKI Direct.

JMG Group’s Lighthouse business has also acquired Leeds-headquartered TSE Solutions Ltd.

The deals mark the latest step in JMG Group’s growth strategy, which CEO Nick Houghton described as “balancing entrepreneurial autonomy with Group-wide support.”

JMG Group CEO, Nick Houghton.

Mr Houghton added: “These acquisitions reflect the strength of our businesses and their confidence in the support we provide.

“Each firm has identified and seized growth opportunities that align with their values and ambitions. Our role is to support them - providing infrastructure, financial backing, and operational expertise - while enabling them to grow independently and make sound commercial decisions.”

The acquisition of W K Insurance – a commercial broker established over 40 years ago – by Perth-based GS Group, brings seven professionals into the team, including newly appointed managing director Scott King.

Mr King joins from a senior multinational role, bringing experience in a range of markets, including London. He succeeds Kevin King, who remains with the business.

Kevin King said: “Scott’s appointment, along with our integration with GS Group, future-proofs the business.

“We’re pleased to join a wider network while staying committed to delivering excellent client service.”

Insurance Broker Greenwood Moreland, under Andrew Weir’s leadership, has acquired UKI Direct, a broker serving SME clients throughout the UK.

The acquisition adds £2.5m in GWP, taking Greenwood Moreland’s total placed premiums to over £58m across its seven locations across the UK.

JMG said the deal for TSE Solutions Ltd, a specialist in tailored risk management, builds on a long-standing relationship between Lighthouse director Chris Hall and TSE Solutions MD Antony Eckersley, who now joins the Lighthouse team.