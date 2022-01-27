In the case of Jonathan Swift this has proven to be absolutely the case.

As a candidate for a marketing job at Yorkshire printing company Instantprint, part of the BlueTree Group, Mr Swift decided to make his mark by ‘flyering’ every car in the car park

The flyer contained key information about the jobseeker and a QR code linking to his online CV.

Jonathan Swift with the flyers that won him the role.

So eager to land himself a role within the printing company’s marketing department, the 24-year-old also found a creative way to beat off the competition: by recycling the printer’s very own flyers in a guerrilla marketing stunt in the company car park.

“What better way to stand out than distributing 500 flyers with my face on around the company car park?”, said Mr Swift.

Marketing Manager, Craig Wassell, who was hiring for the advertised role, shared how Mr Swift had been spotted flyering vehicles in the company car park on CCTV, and was advised by security to come and take a closer look at the goings-on.

Mr Wassell said: “When I looked out of the office window, I could already see that someone had been around leaving flyers on all the car windscreens, and upon closer inspection, it became apparent that the flyers more closely were in fact an application for the role I was hiring for. Naturally, we immediately invited Jonathan in for an interview”.

His handiwork on cars in the company car park.

The newly employed Marketing Assistant, Jonathan Smith, admitted had been inspired by a news story he’d spotted about a previous application for the Rotherham based printer’s design team.

Mr Swift said: “I remembered seeing instantprint in the news a while back because a candidate had successfully applied for a design role by having her photograph printed on the one of the company’s own roller banners, and thought ‘what a great idea!’

“I wanted my application to make a statement just like that one had and what better way than distributing 500 flyers with my face on around the company car park?”

Instantprint received more than 140 applicants for the role, however, following his interview with Craig Wassell, Swift was offered the job which he happily accepted, starting with the company in January.

Jonathan at his new workplace.

Mr Wassell added: “Jonathan’s application did more than grab my attention. It showed that he’d researched the brand, and that he had the right attitude, creativity and sense of humour to fit the team perfectly.