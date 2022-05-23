The agency, which reported a turnover of more than £5m last year, is headquartered in Manchester with clients including Greene King, GE, Halewood Artisanal Spirits, Halfords, Hollister, and American Golf.

A spokesman said: "The agency chose to open an office in Leeds as the city has become a haven for the digital marketing sector and is keen to attract even more of the UK’s talent. With ambitions to grow its turnover to £8.1m within the next 18 months, TrunkBBI will be looking to recruit more creative and digital talent as well as onboard new clients in the B2B and B2C sectors."

Adam Britton, MD of TrunkBBI said: "We are excited about our expansion into Leeds, and our office has already been buzzing as some of our staff live closer to Leeds and are balancing their time between working from home and in our new office. Our hybrid model of working allows our staff the flexibility to work from any of our three locations.”

He continued: “With our expansive portfolio of B2B and B2C clients and our desire to host more collaborative meetings, having multiple locations makes it convenient for our clients to choose which office suits them best.”