Jobs boost for South Yorkshire as Harworth secures planning permisson for next phase of Advanced Manufacturing Park

Harworth Group has secured planning consent for the development of 93,000 sq. ft of employment space at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

The development will comprise the next phase of the AMP and will see the delivery of three buildings ranging from 17,000 sq. ft to 44,000 sq. ft, to be marketed as “R-Evolution Phase 4”.

The buildings will include office space covering 10% of the floor area, and will be designed for sub-division into units as small as 5,000 sq. ft.

The AMP covers a 150-acre site. Harworth secured outline planning consent to develop 2.1 million sq. ft of employment space at the site in 2011.

More than 1.5 million sq. ft of space has been developed to date, with occupiers including Rolls Royce, Boeing, McLaren Automotive and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

In a statement, Harworth said: "The development will build on the success of previous similar R-Evolution phases at the AMP, with an updated and enhanced design which provides additional flexibility for occupiers wishing to adapt the space for manufacturing or warehousing. This flexibility will ensure the scheme appeals to a broad range of potential occupiers.

Harworth plans to begin work on site in summer 2022.The units will be marketed by Knight Frank.

Andrew Blackshaw, Chief Operating Officer at Harworth, commented: “The AMP is a nationally significant centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing and innovation, and testament to Harworth’s ability to deliver large-scale regeneration and attract world-class occupiers to our sites. This next phase of direct development will support the creation of additional high-skill jobs and investment opportunities to the local area.”