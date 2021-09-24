Jobs boost for Yorkshire as the UK's first fusion technology facility is opened by Atomic Energy Authority

The Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham was chosen by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) for the new 25,000 sq. ft. fusion energy research facility, which will create 60 skilled jobs.

The facility received £2.2m investment from the Local Growth Fund (LGF) towards equipment purchase and set-up costs.

Dan Jarvis MBE MP, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to welcome UKAEA to the Advanced Manufacturing Park. This is a hugely significant development, which further enhances South Yorkshire’s expertise on a world scale for the development of innovative technologies for the advancement of materials.”

“This facility has the potential to create many high value jobs in the local supply chain as fusion technology matures, as well as a number of high value jobs in the region in the coming months.”

A spokesman said: "The pioneering facility will be involved with the development of technologies for fusion materials and components and includes the CHIMERA (Combined Heating and Magnetic Research Apparatus) test rig - the only device in the world that has the ability to test prototype components in an environment that simulates the conditions inside a fusion power plant. Within the UKAEA facility, component prototypes will be subjected to a combination of high heat and magnetic field within a vacuum environment, as well as thermal cycling."

Damon Johnstone, UKAEA’s Head of Operations, Fusion Technology Business Unit and Head of the Fusion Technology Facility, said: “CHIMERA is a unique world-first facility in which we will be able to simulate the extreme conditions found within a fusion power plant, but without any nuclear reactions taking place.

“This will enable a step change in our ability to test components for all UK and international fusion research programmes. It represents a hugely important national capability, enabling industry in the UK and internationally to design, and eventually qualify, components for future commercial fusion power plants.”

Based alongside Rolls-Royce and McLaren Automotive, the new facility will see UKAEA working with industrial partners as well as the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), and the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (NAMRC). UKAEA’s aim is to put the UK in a strong position to commercialise nuclear fusion as a major source of low-carbon electricity in the years ahead.

The facility has been funded as part of the UK government’s Nuclear Sector Deal delivered through the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), with an additional £2m of investment coming from the Sheffield City Region’s Local Growth Fund.