Jobs lost as law firm Slater and Gordon closes its Leeds office

JOBS have been lost after law firm Slater and Gordon closed its Leeds office.

A Slater and Gordon spokesperson said: “We have introduced new technology and processes that allow us to work more efficiently and provide a better experience for our customers. Consequently, we are closing our Leeds office and relocating the work to other locations.” The spokesman did not provide details on the number of staff affected. However, The Yorkshire Post understands that around 29 jobs have been lost. Slater and Gordon was founded in Australia in 1935 and arrived in the UK in 2012. In 2017, Slater and Gordon was acquired by new owners, led by Anchorage Capital. Two years ago Slater and Gordon separated from its sister company in Australia to become an independent, private firm in the UK.

In August, Slater and Gordon UK reported its first year of profitability after what it described as a period of stabilisation, restructuring and strategic investment.

The business, under the leadership of chief executive officer David Whitmore, generated revenues of £222.7m and achieved an adjusted EBITDA of £1m in 2018, its first year of independence following its separation from the former Australian parent company.

Speaking in August, Mr Whitmore added: “Our people and culture are critical to the success of Slater and Gordon. The right progressive culture provides a business with a clear competitive advantage. Our culture allows our people to thrive and ensures they deliver the right outcomes for our customers.”

During 2018 and 2019, the Slater and Gordon UK Group also made a series of significant hires to strengthen the management and directorship of the business.