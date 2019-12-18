Jobs set to be created at famous Yorkshire mansion that featured in Channel 4 documentary

THE FUTURE of a famous Yorkshire Grade II listed stately home has been secured followings its £1.6m acquisition by the events specialist, Dine.

Helen and Daniel Gill, group managing director of premier catering company Dine and new owners of Rise Hall, near Hull, formerly owned by Sarah Beeny PictureL James Hardisty

Rise Hall, near Beverley, which was bought by company founders, Daniel and Helen Gill six months ago from TV property expert Sarah Beeny, has undergone a programme of restoration and renovation.

The Channel 4 TV series that followed the highs and lows of Ms Beeny’s “restoration nightmare” showcased the property’s charms and its idyllic rural location.

A small fortune was required to fix the building, which included an acre of leaking roof and 149 rotting windows.

The mansion was built between 1815 and 1820 for Richard Bethell. During the Second World War it served as headquarters for the operation of searchlight batteries in the local area and from 1946 until 1989 it was used as a fee-paying convent school.

A spokesman for Dine said: “Daniel and Helen have secured additional funding to continue the restoration of Rise Hall, taking Dine’s investment in the property to more than £500,000 over the next 12 months.”

The upgrades include the creation of a new bridal suite, at a cost of £35,000, and the hanging of a £5,000 chandelier in the entrance hall, with 3,000 individually fitted crystals.

Experts painstakingly installed the chandelier over seven days.

More than £8,500 was spent on the installation of a Spanish marble shower in the Swift Suite.

Daniel Gill said: “In restoring a near ruin to its former glories Sarah created a terrific legacy, but also set us a huge challenge; taking Rise Hall to the next level by making it one of the world’s finest luxury wedding and private hire venues – and Yorkshire’s largest for private hire.

He added: “Our mission is to create an unforgettable, unique experience, without any compromise, for every occasion.

“To do this, we must lead a constantly evolving market."

However, it is an expensive business to be an industry leader, according to Mr Gill

Dine’s investment figures will be matched every year by the £213,000 costs to maintain the 97-room mansion.

Helen Gill added: “It really is like painting the Forth Railway Bridge – if we were ever to reach a point of completion, it would be time to start all over again."

The couple said that previously untouched areas of Rise Hall are being considered for redevelopment.

It is hoped that jobs will be created from a refurbishment of courtyard outbuildings and stables, which have been earmarked to house agri-businesses that will complement Rise Hall, such as smokehouses and upscale rural craft outlets.

Rise Hall has also seen the restoration and refurbishment of its orangery, the main function room, at a cost of £120,000.

The 6,000 book capacity library has been re-stocked with volumes that match its original Regency decor.

Rise Hall is now open for weddings, corporate events and private hire functions.

As well as Rise Hall, Dine, which was founded in 1988, also manages venues such as The Mansion in West Yorkshire, Howsham Hall in North Yorkshire and Sefton Park Palm House in Liverpool.

Mr Gill began his events management training at Leith’s Events before catering for clients in FTSE 100 companies and the Royal Family.