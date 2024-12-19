John Dance: WealthTek boss charged with £64m fraud to fund 'lavish lifestyle', racehorses and a nightclub

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Dance was principal partner at WealthTek LLP, a company formerly known as Vertus. He has been charged by the Financial Conduct Authority with nine criminal offences, including multiple counts of fraud and money laundering.

Mr. Dance is accused of fraudulently abusing his position of trust at Vertus and WealthTek for his own personal gain.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “This is one of the most serious and largest frauds we have ever investigated.

The FCA has described the case as "one of the most serious and largest frauds we have ever investigated"

"We allege that over a period of many years Mr Dance diverted millions of client funds for his own benefit, telling lies and forging documents to cover his tracks.

"We know this has been a worrying time for people who had their investments caught up in WealthTek and we have tried to keep everyone updated as best we can, given the criminal nature of the offences under investigation.

“We’re pleased that clients are now seeing their assets returned.”

An FCA spokesperson said: “Between 2014 and 2023, Mr Dance transferred over £64 million from client accounts of Vertus and WealthTek to accounts he controlled, which the FCA alleges he used to fund a lavish lifestyle and other business interests including horseracing and a nightclub.

"The FCA alleges Mr Dance laundered the proceeds of his criminality through his personal and business bank accounts, including the transfer of £723,000 to purchase six racehorses, including Bravemansgame in 2019, and £806,500 in 2014 and £3.9 million in 2020 to purchase residential and commercial property.

“Mr Dance is also charged with three further offences of dishonestly making false representations about WealthTek’s regulatory permissions to continue his alleged fraud.”

Bravemansgame won the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park in 2022 and was a runner-up at last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Mr Dance has been released on bail and will appear at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on January 3.

A Restraint Order previously obtained by the FCA against John Dance remains in place. The purpose of a restraint order is to preserve assets to make them available for a future confiscation order, an order which can only be made following a conviction in criminal proceedings.

A special administration of WealthTek is continuing and its clients have begun to receive their assets and compensation.

The FCA said that approximately 84 per cent of people affected will be compensated in full.

A spokesperson added: “The FCA will continue to work with all parties as both the WealthTek special administration and the criminal proceedings continue.”

WealthTek LLP was regulated by the FCA from January 27, 2020 until April 4 2023 when the FCA took action to order the firm to cease operations and to appoint Special Administrators.

Prior to FCA authorisation, Vertus was an appointed representative of Sapia Partners LLP, meaning the company could carry out certain regulated activities under Sapia’s supervision.