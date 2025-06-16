John Good Group Welcomes Sailors’ Children’s Society to Quarry House in Major New Partnership

A historic partnership has entered an exciting new chapter as Sailors’ Children’s Society officially moves into Quarry House, the purpose-built headquarters of the John Good Group, located on the Hesslewood Hall Estate. The charity will reside at Quarry House for the next 18–24 months while it secures a permanent home.

The connection between the two Hull-based organisations is longstanding, with ties that date back over a century, with one of the original founders of the John Good Group being closely involved in the charity's early days. This shared heritage has laid the foundations for a strong and enduring relationship centred around a mutual commitment to supporting seafaring families.

Today, the partnership is thriving.

Most recently, John Good Group CEO Adam Walsh launched the Bridge2Bridge cycling challenge, which raised £20,000 in its inaugural year. The challenge returns this summer with a larger team and an ambitious fundraising target, aiming to double its impact. The John Good Group’s charitable arm, the Matthew Good Foundation, has also supported the charity with creative mentoring and the production of campaign videos, helping to raise awareness of the charity’s vital work.

Natasha Barley presenting Adam Walsh with their Anchor Partner Plaque

Natasha Barley, CEO of Sailors’ Children’s Society, commented: “It’s hard to express how welcome we’ve felt since moving into Quarry House. The whole John Good team has opened their arms to us, and being based in such an inspiring, purpose-driven space, built by a business that has supported us for decades, means the world. This partnership isn’t just about office space; we’re focused on creating something long-term that delivers real value to families in crisis. John Good Group’s support, from fundraising to creative services, is helping us reach more families, faster—and we’re so excited about what’s to come.”

As part of the expanded partnership, John Good Group will also become a Main Sponsor of the charity’s flagship fundraising event, the Sports Lunch, and has officially joined as an Anchor Partner—a title reserved for organisations making a significant and sustained impact on the charity’s mission.

Adam Walsh, CEO of John Good Group, added: “We’re incredibly proud to formalise and strengthen our partnership with Sailors’ Children’s Society. Their mission deeply resonates with our maritime roots and our values as a family business. Creating the Bridge2Bridge challenge has been a highlight, but this partnership goes far beyond one event—it’s about shared purpose, long-term commitment and ensuring we can support the families of those who dedicate their lives to the sea.”