John Lewis confirms Sheffield and York stores to close permanently

The John Lewis store in Sheffield will not reopen, the retailer has confirmed.

John Lewis announced in March that both it's Sheffield and York stores were set to close as part of plans to rebalance its store estate across the country.

The closures will see 209 staff affected in York and 299 in Sheffield.

Kylie Gilson, head of branch for John Lewis York, said: “I’m really proud of the dedication, passion and professionalism my team of Partners have shown not only in the extraordinary circumstances retailers have faced over the last year, but especially since the proposal to close came forward earlier this year.

"I will miss them all, as well as our customers, who I am equally grateful to for their loyalty and custom over the past seven years. I am sorry we won’t now have the opportunity to say goodbye, but we will take away some very happy memories.”

Patrick Duffy, head of branch for John Lewis Sheffield, said: “John Lewis holds a special place in my and many peoples' hearts in Sheffield, so confirmation of our closure is very sad for the city, our Partners and our customers.

"It has been a great honour to be a part of a wonderfully dedicated team, who are so proud of the long and valued legacy of service we’ve held in Sheffield.

"I want to thank current and former Partners for all their hard work over the years - and for the memories that we have shared together.

"I also want to thank our customers for their loyalty, the joy they’ve brought to our shop and for the support they have shown for us in these past few months - we are very grateful and have been truly overwhelmed.”

