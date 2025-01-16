Johnsons celebrates successful completion of in-house plant identification training program

Johnsons Nurseries Ltd is proud to announce the successful completion of its autumn/winter Plant Identification Training Program, an initiative aimed at enhancing employees' plant knowledge and skills. This seasonal training program exemplifies the company’s commitment to fostering professional development and building expertise within its team.

25 Employees who completed the program were formally recognized in a special ceremony, receiving certificates awarded by Group Managing Director Graham Richardson and Production Director Robert Richardson.

The program builds on a year-round dedication to education, complementing earlier spring and summer Plant Identification Sessions. Together, these programs provide employees with an in-depth understanding of a wide range of plant groups across all seasons.

In addition to Plant Identification Training, employees have had the opportunity to engage in Plant Health Training and enrol in the Askham Bryan Bespoke Horticulture Course. These initiatives ensure employees are equipped with a robust skill set that encompasses plant care, identification, and overall health management.

Sarah Perry receives Certificate

Outstanding Achievements

Throughout the program, employees demonstrated outstanding dedication. Simon Harrison and Ed Greaves achieved a perfect score of 20/20 in every session and 100% attendance.

High scorers included Hannah Reilly, Sarah Perry, Kristian Kuzsel, Rolanda, Ashley Robinson, and Judah, all of whom consistently excelled.

The most improved participants were Ashley Robinson, Rolanda, Chris Pearce, and Tom Laws, showcasing their dedication to growth.

Chris Pearce receives certificate

New team members Liam Williamson, Charlie Binge, Richard Knowles, and Judah Muawuli made impressive contributions and achieved high scores despite being new to the company.

Looking Ahead

Group Managing Director Graham Richardson said, " Johnsons remains committed to ongoing employee development. Plans for 2025 include expanded training opportunities, such as the next round of the Askham Bryan Bespoke Horticulture Course, more Plant Identification Sessions, and more Plant Health Training.