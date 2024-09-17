Join us at Yorkshire's largest national manufacturing day showcase event at WYMS

West Yorkshire Manufacturing Services has joined together with the University of Huddersfield, Calderdale College, Eastwood Insurance Brokers and 30 manufacturing businesses from across the region to organise Yorkshire’s largest National Manufacturing Day Showcase event on Thursday 26th September #NMD2024.

WYMS are opening the doors of their training facility on Armytage Industrial Estate in Brighouse to showcase modern manufacturing and the amazing employment opportunities available across West Yorkshire. Between 9 - 3pm they will be joined by up to 800 students from 29 schools and colleges from across the region and from 3 - 5pm the event is open to the general public.

Here's just a glimpse at what students and visitors will have the opportunity to see and do during this event:

Try and land Space Hub Yorkshire’s flight simulator

Compete against others and race a car down the F1 in Schools track

Watch demonstrations by apprentices within The Engineering Centre workshop

Experience Virtual Reality, Robotics, 3D printing and new technologies within the Industry 4.0 Hub

Have a go on Calrec Audio’s world leading mixing desks

Complete ACCU’s robot maze

Build an electronics board

Talk to Manufacturers and current Apprentices, plus lots more!!!!

Learning about robotics at National Manufacturing Day at WYMS

Beth Ward, Head of Marketing & Communications at WYMS said “The purpose of the day is to showcase just how dynamic, creative and innovative modern-day manufacturing is & to highlight the variety of jobs that exist within this sector. The feedback we had from our first National Manufacturing Day open event in 2023 was amazing. With young people, teachers & parents all saying they didn’t realise the variety of businesses and roles that exist within the manufacturing sector in West Yorkshire”.

Tony Crabtree, Director of Eastwood Insurance Broker’s said: “Eastwood Insurance Brokers’ location in the heart of West Yorkshire places manufacturing companies as the bedrock of our business. Having heard first-hand from Beth Ward at WYMS about the principles behind National Manufacturing Day, the benefits to those companies taking part and the attracting of young people into the manufacturing sector, this is an event we are delighted to support as headline sponsor”.