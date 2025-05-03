Joint accounts can be part of stopping money rows between partners - for some: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those of us who occasionally disagree, the most common topic for money rows is spending (13%), whether that’s falling out over planned spending, or picking up the pieces after one of the couple has overspent. This is followed by arguing over the balance of financial responsibilities within the couple – and who pays for what (8%).

Short-term planning throws up some disagreements, when couples are trying to save towards a goal and balance it against their other needs (6%). Giving money away can cause money rows too, if couples disagree about who should be receiving these gifts, and how much (5%). Other significant topics include bills – whether that’s them being missed or not having the money to pay them (4%). Debts, meanwhile, also cause arguments, particularly when someone has run them up unexpectedly (4%). And investment choices can be a hot topic for 3% of people.

Money rows are far more common among younger people – only a fifth say they don’t argue about it. They’re a third more likely to disagree over how they divide money between them, and almost twice as likely to argue about short-term planning goals. With less life under their belt, they’re still working things out together, and are bound to have more bumps along the way than a couple who have been together for decades and found ways of working together.

Spending can be a source of tension for many couples

Those who have children living at home are also more likely to argue. This is partly a function of the fact that these couples tend to be younger, and still on a steep learning curve. However, there are additional complications that come with children – from having to spread your income to cover more outgoings, to possibly having to deal with periods where your incomes are lower or more unbalanced.

Higher rate taxpayers also tend to argue more about money than basic rate taxpayers. This feels counter-intuitive, because with more money to go around, they’re arguably less likely to get into disagreements over money problems. However, there are no guarantees that they haven’t been caught out by lifestyle creep, and find themselves with too much month at the end of the money. More money also means more freedom to make decisions, and where there are more options there’s also more potential for disagreement.

Within reason, a certain amount of healthy debate is perfectly acceptable within couples. And one positive sign is that most of those who disagree about money (53%) end the argument by compromising. This can be an effective way of making more balanced decisions that benefit you both, and over time, it’s easier to come to these compromises without the full-blown argument first.

Less positively, the next most common approach is for both parties just to go away and do whatever they want anyway. Overall, 21% of people do this, and the younger we are, the more likely this is. This could be because our finances can become more intertwined as we get older, particularly if one of us is earning and the other taking a career break to care – or where one has the lion’s share of the pension income. Younger people may simply have more freedom to do what they like. This isn’t the end of the world if they’re arguing over rucksacks, but if one of you is making decisions that significantly affects the other, this can be a dangerous approach. Another worry is that 11% of people put off doing anything at all. It can be a useful way to take the heat out of a discussion, but it’s important not to keep putting difficult decisions off, or talking yourself to a standstill.

Other couples have a less balanced result, with 9% saying they always get their own way and 7% saying their partner does. If you fall into this bracket, consider whether this gives you a sensible result for you both, or whether one of you is being cut off from decisions that affect them personally. Everyone should be engaged with their finances and making decisions about their own futures, regardless of the personalities involved.

We tend to get better at all of this with age, and those aged 55 and over row far less. 55% say they never disagree about money. Among those who do disagree, they’re more likely to compromise (60%).

However, if you’re still regularly finding yourself at odds, it’s worth having some less fraught conversations to put yourselves back on track. If you’ve never discussed money in the round, it’s worth asking about your partner’s attitude towards money in general, and what their goals are. It can help you highlight any differences, so you can find ways to work around them.

If you’re falling out over the balance of responsibilities, work out whether there’s enough common ground for you to bring your finances together completely. Joint finances can help by ensuring you both have complete clarity, and can discuss every decision.

However, it doesn’t work for everyone. If this would mean you row about spending even more, consider a joint account for bills, and keep spending separate. It’s a good idea to set up direct debits into this account on payday, and then out to pay the bills whenever they’re due. These are then rows you never need to have. You need rules about the money you’re putting into the bills account too though – and separate rules about debts you hold outside, to keep you from drifting into problems.

If short-term planning like savings is causing rows, have conversations about those too. Ideally you can have joint savings towards joint goals – although you don’t need to keep this in a joint savings account. You can set up direct debits into your savings so this happens without you having to think about it. You need to think about investing for longer-term goals. It makes perfect sense to hold stocks and shares ISAs and pensions separately, but talk about your objectives together. You should also have conversations about how you want retirement to look, and what you’re doing to make this happen.

Even with all this in place, you won’t agree about everything, so when you argue, it’s a good idea to revisit the conversations afterwards. Have you come to a compromise you’re both happy with? Have you had to give something up you’re not comfortable with? There’s compromise in every relationship, but if it’s always you doing the running, think about what you’re giving up.

My husband and I have this structure and rules in place, which has cut the number of rows we have about money over the years. Of course, I’ve not tried to buy an overpriced rucksack in recent years, so we’re not out of the woods just yet.

In the dark

More than a quarter of savers are completely in the dark about the interest they’re getting on their savings.

The longer you leave money in an account, the more likely the rate is to drop, so there’s every chance that if you’re not checking your rate and switching, you could be making far less than you think on your savings.