Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse have completed the first phase of Konect 62, which comprises circa 375,000 sq ft of speculatively built space in Knottingley.

The announcement coincides with the submission of a planning application for phase two of the development which would bring forward a further 802,000 sq ft of logistics and manufacturing space.

Built by McLaren Construction and designed by C4 Architects, three units comprising 161,000, 151,000 and 61,000 sq ft are now available to let alongside a 30-acre serviced plot, which has utilities and access in place.

Konect 62 in Knottingley

This plot could accommodate a number of build-to-s uit options including “Big K” a 735,000 sq. ft unit, which has detailed planning.

The phase two planning application proposes a further 802,000 sq ft of logistics and manufacturing space across units ranging in size from 4,000 to 375,000 sq ft, using low carbon building design and technology and targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating.

Additionally, within phase two there will be an electric vehicle charging station, which will be open to the public, and will form part of the new amenity area at the site entrance. This will provide versatile accommodation and a new food and beverage offer for the park and surrounding area. It will also include significant planting and seating and has been designed with flexibility, sustainability and affordability to encourage local businesses to the site.

Konect 62 has been developed on the site of Kellingley Colliery which opened in 1959 and was the last deep mine in the UK when it closed its doors in 2015. Phase one will be capable of accommodating over 1,500 jobs with potential for an additional 1,000 plus in phase two.