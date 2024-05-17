Jones Homes to build 21 new homes at Century View in Golcar

Jones Homes is set to build 21 homes next to its Century View development in Golcar after completing the purchase of a neighbouring parcel of land.

The housebuilder is to deliver the collection of three, four and five-bedroom properties as a second phase of the development, off Swallow Lane, where 19 homes have previously been built and sold.

Construction work is due to start early autumn after Jones Homes completed the deal to buy the 1.8-acre plot on Friday 1 March. Planning permission is already in place for the new homes.

The second phase at Century View will feature 17 homes for private sale and four affordable homes. Each property will feature at least two off road parking spaces and some will have garages. All the homes will have an electric vehicle charging point.

A street scene from Century View, Golcar, where Jones Homes are set to build a further 21 homes

As part of the planning agreement for the properties, Jones Homes will invest more than £80,000 in education, public open spaces, and ecology measures.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Now that the purchase of this land has been completed, we can start construction work and forge ahead with our plans to deliver another collection of high-quality new-build properties at this fantastic location.

“The range of properties is designed to meet the specific requirements of the local housing market and will create a seamless extension to our Century View development. The 19 homes we completed at Century View in 2020 were incredibly popular and a vibrant new community has been established here.

“In addition to delivering a number of new homes, Jones Homes will invest more than £80,000 to help improve local infrastructure and facilities and have a positive impact on the daily lives of people in Golcar. We will be contributing £37,233 towards education provision at Colne Valley High School, in nearby Linthwaite, £36,645 for off-site public open space and £7,245 to help improve biodiversity.

“We anticipate we will be in a position to release the first new homes for sale in the autumn of 2024 and expect that these properties in the second phase will continue the sell-out success of our first build programme at Century View.”

The affordable homes at Century View will be three-bedroom properties and the private homes for sale will be a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses.