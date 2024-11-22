JÖRO 2.0: A new chapter for Sheffield’s culinary gem

Michelin-recommended restaurant JÖRO has announced the opening date for its highly anticipated new venture.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JÖRO 2.0 is scheduled to open its doors on Wednesday, December 4th, with reservations now open on their website.

A New Home

The restaurant will be relocating to a historic former paper mill near Oughtibridge, offering a quaint setting in the Sheffield countryside.

Joro Apartments

Luke French

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founders Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French said: “When we opened JÖRO back in 2016 the plan was for it to be a small plates casual restaurant.

“It evolved and as we navigated the pandemic amongst other things, it became what it is today. The space wasn’t built to do what we do now.

“So we’ve been looking for something bigger where we could bring the experience under one roof, with more space both customer facing and back of house.”

Luke French

Joro Apartments

Since its founding in 2016, the restaurant has garnered numerous accolades, including a Michelin Guide recommendation and three AA Rosettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey said: “We currently hold a Michelin recommendation and the aim is to obtain higher accolades. The space we have designed brings new features, not only a new dining room and state of the art kitchens but new areas to enjoy the experience in.”

Elevate Your Dining Experience

Joro Luke and Stacey

The new location boasts two bars, an outdoor BBQ kitchen, and a shop selling locally sourced produce.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a relaxed dining experience no time limits.

There will be sufficient car parking, air conditioning, a lounge area, and an outdoor bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The establishment also welcomes furry friends, making it a dog-friendly destination for memorable experiences.

The building will also feature seven guest apartments on the first floor,.

These apartments are conveniently located near the ‘SHÖP’, where guests can purchase fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Guests can book a package that includes accommodation and a meal at the restaurant, or opt for a room-only booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chain already operates guest accommodation in Kelham Island – House of JÖRO but the new rooms at Oughtibridge mill are an extension of this.

The only difference is that it brings the accommodation on site above the restaurants.

A Unique Stay

The co-owners said: “We aim to create a hospitality venue that services both the local community and those that wish to travel and experience Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

“Everything we do is an expression of us and we love a continental breakfast!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant will no longer have fixed seating times for guests to enjoy their meal at their leisure.

Guests have the option to enhance their experience with seasonal supplements, drink pairings, or special dish choices.

While JÖRO 2.0 can accommodate some dietary restrictions, guests are encouraged to email the restaurant in advance to inquire about specific allergies or dietary needs.

JÖRO’s New Era