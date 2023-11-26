JPG Group in Leeds appoints new board director as part of business and succession planning strategy
Liam Bower has joined the Leeds-based practice alongside managing director Chris Harding and co-directors, David Allwood, Matthew Potter, and Robert Redmond.
Mr Bower will help to steer the business through its growth strategy, leading its team of 45 people across civil, structural and geoenvironmental disciplines.
He previously worked for national and regional specialist engineering firms as project lead for high profile schemes such as Panattoni logistics in Doncaster, Media City Doncaster, Rolls Royce in Derby and Muscat Airport in Oman. Having already spent three years, pre pandemic, at JPG Liam decided to return for a more overarching business management and leadership role.
Chris Harding, managing director at JPG Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Liam back to the team at JPG Group. As we look to expand the practice, with plans to re-open our office in the Midlands, and work towards our succession planning, Liam will play a vital role in leading the process and managing client relationships.
"His exceptional sector expertise, vision and work ethic is a rare combination, and he is already a fantastic asset for the business.”
He added: “We now have very strong leadership team in place to continue our long legacy.”