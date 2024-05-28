Jurgen Klopp: Sheffield firm made replica trophies presented to departing Liverpool manager
The trophies represented each of the six competitions he had won during his time at Anfield.
Jackie Tear, CEO at British Silverware, said: “We were delighted to be entrusted with creating this special piece for Jurgen Klopp.
"The set of six replica trophies, which are presented on a wooden plinth, represent the most significant victories the team achieved whilst Klopp was manager. It is a stunning tribute to his achievements at Liverpool FC.
“Crafted in sterling silver, the set also features a heartfelt message of thanks from the club’s owners.
"It’s a timeless piece that embodies the dedication and passion Jurgen brought to the club.”
Under Klopp’s leadership, the club secured its first Premier League title in 30 years, triumphed in the UEFA Champions League, made it to the European finals, and lifted the FA Cup, among many other achievements.
He announced his shock decision to stand down at the end of this season earlier this year and has now been replaced by Dutchman Arne Slot.
