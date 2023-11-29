Just Desserts Yorkshire launches new luxury cheesecake range for retailers
Available in 12 flavours, the luxury cheesecakes will be sold in farm shops, delis, food halls and other retail and hospitality outlets.
The new range will feature: Creamy Dreamy, Ferrero Rocher, Oreo, Salted Caramel, White Chocolate Orange, Lotus Biscoff, Strawberry Glaze, Lemon, Terry’s Chocolate, Milk Lindt Chocolate, White Lindt Chocolate, and Raffaello.
The expansion follows on from the success of Just Desserts Yorkshire’s retail sponge cake range that was launched in August this year.
The new luxury cheesecake retail range is available from this week.
Kate Williams, general manager of Just Desserts Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be scaling and moving into the second phase of our new retail offering. Our focus this year was to develop a range that is available to both business and consumer markets and so far, it has been a huge success.”
“This is just the beginning of our retail expansion and customers can look forward to more ranges hitting the market in the coming months.”
Established in 1985 in Shipley, West Yorkshire, Just Desserts specialises in baking a range of over 130 hand-crafted desserts and cakes, that are distributed throughout the food service industry.
The company was acquired by Regal Food Products Group, the Bradford-based food firm behind brands Regal Bakery, Regal Foods and Yorkshire Baking Company in January 2022.
Just Desserts makes tarts, cheesecakes and gateaux for restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets.
The company continues to run as an independent business within the group.