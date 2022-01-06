Regal Foods snaps up premium desserts manufacturer

Established in 1985 in Shipley, West Yorkshire, Just Desserts specialises in baking a range of over 130 hand-crafted desserts and cakes, that are distributed throughout the food service industry.

The range includes tarts, cheesecakes and gateaux which are well established within restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford-based Regal Foods said that the acquisition will add to its growing success and will complement and broaden its offer to the food service and retail industry.

Just Desserts cheesecake selection

Younis Chaudhry, CEO of Regal Foods, said: “We immediately recognised a business that presented itself with opportunity, not just for us as a food group but also for our customers.

“New product development and innovation has always been at the forefront of our work and bringing Just Desserts and it’s team of craft bakers into the fold, enables us to offer flexibility and the scope to develop the growing range of quality products that are on offer within the retail and wholesale sector."

He said that future developments will make the high-quality desserts range available through ecommerce platforms.

“We are extremely proud to be scaling our portfolio beyond the circle of Regal founded brands and branching out to becoming new owners of Just Desserts - a bakery that harnesses true craftsmanship within the confectionery industry,” he added.

James O’Dwyer, former managing director of Just Desserts, added: “We are delighted and excited to be joining the Regal Foods family and know that the Just Desserts brand and all the team behind its success are in the best possible hands to ensure its future growth and prosperity. It really is exciting times ahead.”

Mr Chaudhry said the acquisition will mean business as usual for Just Desserts, which will continue to run as an independent business whilst benefiting from the resources and ongoing investment the group has to offer.