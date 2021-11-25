Winners revealed for the 2021 Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards

Presented by BBC and Times Radio presenter Chloe Tilley, this year’s event - held in person for the first time since 2019 - attracted record entries as the best of Yorkshire’s economy sought their due recognition.

The event was held slightly later than intended after this newspaper took the decision to move from the original planned venue of Headingley stadium in the wake of the racism scandal at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Richard Stubbs was among the winners at this year's event.

“The standard of entries this year was outstanding, with several applications which would have been stonewall winners in previous years, not even making the shortlist.

“Thank you to everybody involved in making this event so special.”

The YP’s Excellence in Business Awards are headline sponsored by Addleshaw Goddard, with associate backing from Endless, Urbana Town Planning, Openreach, Sovereign Healthcare, Esh Group and Nexus.

The full list of this year's winners is as follow:

Companies turning over £50m a year - sponsored by Addleshaw Goddard: Hermes

Companies turning over between £10m and £50m: Big Change

Companies turning over up to £10m: Heald

Business Leader of the Year: Richard Stubbs

Business Transformation of the Year Award - sponsored by Endless: BlueTree Group

Commercial Development of the Year - sponsored by Urbana Town Planning: Arco HQ

Community Award: Bettys & Taylors Group

Digital and Technology Award - sponsored by Openreach: Smart Search

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award - sponsored by Sovereign Health Care: Thrive

Entrepreneur of the Year: Sarah Fawcett - 365 Response

Environmental Sustainability Award: Ecology Building Society

Exporter of the Year: Regal Food Group

Innovation Award - sponsored by Nexus: Avacta

Manufacturer of the Year: Willerby (w)

Outstanding Employer: Language Is Everything

Rural Award: Sedamyl UK

Social Mobility Award - sponsored by Esh Group: Projex