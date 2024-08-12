Just Eat and cardfactory launch partnership to offer on demand gifts and celebration products

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership has initially gone live in 19 stores across the UK, including stores in Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and Wakefield, before extending the trial to an additional 21 stores nationwide later this year.

Consumers will be able to choose from more than 200 cardfactory products on the app, including greeting cards, candles, balloons, gift bags, key rings, confectionery and stationery.

In a statement, Card Factory and Just Eat said the exclusive partnership would address the “significant opportunity” in the £13.4bn “celebration occasions market”, while showing the potential of rapid delivery in connecting high street businesses with customers online.

Library image issued by Just Eat of one of their couriers. Just Eat and cardfactory have announced the launch of a partnership to offer on demand gifts and celebration products. (Photo by Just Eat/PA Wire)

Amy Heather, Just Eat UK Strategic Accounts Director, said: “Increasingly, rapid delivery is no longer deemed a luxury but an expectation by consumers, and this is demonstrated by the fact 1 million UK customers are now regularly getting groceries from Just Eat.

“As we expand further into the retail space, this exclusive partnership with cardfactory signals our commitment to serving customers whenever, and wherever, they need us.

"Through our extensive delivery network we’re working to make gifting and celebrating as convenient for consumers as ordering a takeaway.”

Sam Davies, Executive Digital Director at Card Factory plc, said: “Celebrating life’s moments is an important part of the way we live, so we want customers to be able to interact with us in whichever way they choose, whether that’s in store, online, or through one of our partners.

"Delivering great value, choice and convenience is key to cardfactory’s growth strategy, and through our partnership with Just Eat, we look forward to bringing our unique proposition to more customers in more places.”