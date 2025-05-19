Just Eat: Prosus launches 4.1 billion euro agreed takeover

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosus, which is majority-owned by South Africa’s Naspers, has agreed to pay 20.30 euro (£17.07) a share to buy the takeaway delivery giant.

The firm already owns a 28 per cent stake in Just Eat rival Delivery Hero. Just Eat Takeaway.com will continue to be based in Amsterdam under its current name and will maintain its key brands following the deal, the firms said. It comes after the pair provisionally agreed the deal in February amid a flurry of deals in the sector, with UK-listed Deliveroo recently announcing a £2.9bn takeover by its US rival DoorDash.

Prosus said it would be the fourth largest food delivery group in the world following the takeover.

Dutch technology investor Prosus has formally launched its 4.1 billion euro (£3.4 billion) agreed takeover of Just Eat Takeaway.com to create a European tech “champion”. (Photo by Vincent Cole/PA Media )

Jitse Groen, chief executive and founder of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “The launch of the offer marks an important milestone in the transaction process. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this brings and recommend that our shareholders tender their shares and vote in favour of the resolutions at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting.”

Fabricio Bloisi, chief executive of Prosus, added: “Europe is at a pivotal moment to create a new generation of AI-powered tech champions, and this transaction is a unique opportunity to lead that transformation.”

Prosus said it “does not envisage material reductions in the total workforce of the Just Eat Takeaway Group” following the deal. Mr Bloisi has previously said he expects to grow the number of full-time workers Just Eat Takeaway.com employs and its number of couriers.

Shareholders in Just Just will vote on the deal at a meeting held on July 8 in Amsterdam. The planned all-cash offer comes after a difficult past few years for Amsterdam-based Just Eat, which had enjoyed booming business – and a soaring share price – during the pandemic when households were forced to eat at home, but saw trading and its stock price pare bask sharply when lockdowns ended.