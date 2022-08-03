Just Eat sees a drop in half-year orders as pandemic-fuelled demand eases

Total orders fell 7 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared to a year earlier due to the lifting of lockdowns and fewer people ordering food to their homes, the delivery giant said.
But revenue leapt 13 per cent higher year-on-year in the UK and Ireland reflecting efforts to improve profits from its individual food sales.
Just Eat forked out £346m on marketing in the first six months of 2022, a 40 per cent increase on last year, following a deal with US-based Grubhub and launching a costly advertising campaign with Katy Perry.
Jitse Groen, Just Eat's chief executive, said: "After a period of exceptional growth, Just Eat Takeaway.com is now two times larger than it was pre-pandemic.
"Whilst this growth required significant investment, we have continued to focus on executing our strategy to build and operate highly profitable food delivery businesses."