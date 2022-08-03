Just Eat sees a drop in half-year orders as pandemic-fuelled demand eases

Total orders fell 7 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared to a year earlier due to the lifting of lockdowns and fewer people ordering food to their homes, the delivery giant said.

But revenue leapt 13 per cent higher year-on-year in the UK and Ireland reflecting efforts to improve profits from its individual food sales.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just Eat forked out £346m on marketing in the first six months of 2022, a 40 per cent increase on last year, following a deal with US-based Grubhub and launching a costly advertising campaign with Katy Perry.

A Just Eat courier.

Jitse Groen, Just Eat's chief executive, said: "After a period of exceptional growth, Just Eat Takeaway.com is now two times larger than it was pre-pandemic.