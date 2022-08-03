Just Eat sees a drop in half-year orders as pandemic-fuelled demand eases

Just Eat Takeaway.com has seen a drop in half-year orders as the pandemic-fuelled boom in demand eased off.

By Ismail Mulla
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 8:59 am

Total orders fell 7 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared to a year earlier due to the lifting of lockdowns and fewer people ordering food to their homes, the delivery giant said.

But revenue leapt 13 per cent higher year-on-year in the UK and Ireland reflecting efforts to improve profits from its individual food sales.

Just Eat forked out £346m on marketing in the first six months of 2022, a 40 per cent increase on last year, following a deal with US-based Grubhub and launching a costly advertising campaign with Katy Perry.

A Just Eat courier.

Jitse Groen, Just Eat's chief executive, said: "After a period of exceptional growth, Just Eat Takeaway.com is now two times larger than it was pre-pandemic.

"Whilst this growth required significant investment, we have continued to focus on executing our strategy to build and operate highly profitable food delivery businesses."

