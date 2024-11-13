Just Eat sells US business Grubhub to food delivery startup Wonder for £502.5m

Just Eat has sold its US business Grubhub to the food delivery startup Wonder for $650m (£502.5m), more than two years after it announced plans for a sale.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 13th Nov 2024, 09:18 GMT

The price tag represents a roughly $6.65bn (£5.22bn) discount, after Just Eat bought Grubhub for $7.3bn (£5.73bn) in 2020, during the pandemic-fuelled boom in delivery firms.

Just Eat founder Jitse Groen said: “The sale of Grubhub to Wonder will increase the cash generation capabilities of Just Eat Takeaway.com and will accelerate our growth.

“This deal delivers the right home for Grubhub and its employees.”

Just Eat has sold its US business Grubhub to the food delivery startup Wonder for 650 million dollars (£502.5 million), more than two years after it announced plans for a sale.(Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Just Eat has sold its US business Grubhub to the food delivery startup Wonder for 650 million dollars (£502.5 million), more than two years after it announced plans for a sale.(Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Amsterdam-based Just Eat bought Grubhub in a bid to get access to the US food delivery market, but order numbers have lagged in recent years.

By April 2022, it announced plans to sell the company, amid growth from competitors such as Uber Eats.

After the deal announcement on Wednesday morning, Just Eat shares were up by 20 per cent.

