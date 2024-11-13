Just Eat sells US business Grubhub to food delivery startup Wonder for £502.5m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The price tag represents a roughly $6.65bn (£5.22bn) discount, after Just Eat bought Grubhub for $7.3bn (£5.73bn) in 2020, during the pandemic-fuelled boom in delivery firms.

Just Eat founder Jitse Groen said: “The sale of Grubhub to Wonder will increase the cash generation capabilities of Just Eat Takeaway.com and will accelerate our growth.

“This deal delivers the right home for Grubhub and its employees.”

Just Eat has sold its US business Grubhub to the food delivery startup Wonder for 650 million dollars (£502.5 million), more than two years after it announced plans for a sale.(Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Amsterdam-based Just Eat bought Grubhub in a bid to get access to the US food delivery market, but order numbers have lagged in recent years.

By April 2022, it announced plans to sell the company, amid growth from competitors such as Uber Eats.