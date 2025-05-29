Kaizen Car Care’s new eco-friendly valeting service goes the extra mile

York entrepreneur Gareth Livesley is committed to going the extra mile with his new business - an eco-friendly mobile car valeting service.

Kaizen Car Care brings a professional level of car care directly to people’s driveways, and already has a dedicated customer base, including top local businesses in the York area.

Gareth says: “I’ve always worked around vehicles, I’ve been cleaning them on and off for most of my life, starting with our family haulage business when I was young. When I got my first car, I kept it in great condition, which led to family, friends and neighbours asking me to clean their vehicles.

“I started a career in haulage but I never lost my interest in cars, having the privilege of owning and working on a diverse range of vehicles, from classic cars to high-powered luxury vehicles.”

Gareth Livesley has launched Kaizen Car Care, an eco-friendly mobile car valeting service.

During lockdown, Gareth started cleaning cars belonging to friends and family again, and soon found the high quality of his work was in demand.

He was then inspired to set up Kaizen – the name is a Japanese term meaning ‘continuous improvement’.

“Cleaning cars has always been quite therapeutic for me - I can really lose myself washing and valeting a vehicle,” says Gareth. “I put my headphones in, and three or four hours will soon pass.”

Gareth has since gained a wide range of qualifications and accreditations, including recently becoming an official brand ambassador for sustainable car care company, Mile Deep. Its range of eco-friendly products are biodegradable and cruelty-free.

Gareth Livesley brings a professional level of car care directly to people’s driveways. Credit: Matthew Bramptom, Lowered Aperture

Kaizen has also been awarded Plastic Free champion status. And Gareth is working towards gaining more eco-friendly accreditations.

Meanwhile, Kaizen’s branded workwear uses 35% recycled plastic bottles and Gareth avoids the use of harsh chemicals whenever possible.

Gareth says: “I’m a big believer in the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement, which is precisely what Kaizen stands for. I understand the desire for that pristine ‘like new’ feeling every time you step into your car.

"I’m proud to be York's only IDA (international Detailing Association) Certified and Skills verified Detailer. I’m also fully insured, I only use high-quality products and provide a premium level of work – I aim to restore any car to its former glory.”

Kaizen covers a 30-mile radius of York, with packages ranging from interior cleaning to ceramic coatings. Kaizen Car Care also offers a monthly maintenance scheme to keep your vehicle always looking in a pristine condition.

Gareth also caters for business fleet cleans, including vans, cars and 4x4's, keeping brands looking fabulous.

Gareth adds: “I’m committed to offering a friendly and reliable service with a high attention to detail. If you invest in a professional valet, it can really breathe new life into a vehicle’s appearance.”

Kaizen will also be a stall holder at this year’s York Pride, with a variety of activities, games and prizes planned.

This includes a charity raffle to raise funds for MySight York, a local charity supporting people with sight loss, where people can win gift vouchers of between £25 and £100 to spend on a car clean with Kaizen.

Meanwhile, there will be plenty of treats for the four-legged visitors, including free natural dog snacks, which have been donated by a local company, plus bowls of drinking water.

Gareth says: “I'm really proud to have our first stall at Pride this year. If you’re attending the event at the Knavesmire on 7th June, please come over to the stand to say hello. We provide a welcoming environment and a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m looking forward to the day - and being able to answer any questions about eco-friendly, cruelty-free car care.”