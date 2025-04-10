Kapital Beer Hall & Restaurant: Work starts on huge venue in Sheffield

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Wellington Street within the £470m Heart of the City development, Kapital Beer Hall & Restaurant, will serve fresh tank beer, pan-European cuisine and provide live entertainment under one roof.

A spokesman said: “The new venue is the latest venture from the award-winning team behind Two Thirds Beer Co. on Abbeydale Road, the neighbourhood bar renowned for its European cafe-culture-inspired food and drink offering.”

"Kapital will house four huge stainless-steel tanks, filled weekly with unpasteurised Budvar lager delivered fresh from the Czech Republic straight to Sheffield. Guests can also expect a European beer selection alongside a creative cocktail list, outdoor beer garden, and a pan-European restaurant.”

Work has begun on Kapital Beer Hall & Restaurant, a 4,500 sq ft venue in Sheffield. (Photo provided by Kapital Beer Hall & Restaurant)

The spokesman said the £750,000 project will be flooded with natural light from its floor-to-ceiling windows. The space also features a large mezzanine floor with panoramic views, available for private hire, as well as an outdoor beer garden.

Construction and fit out of the double storey venue is expected to take 10 weeks with the doors set to open this summer.

Kapital co-founder, Ben Stubbs, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see our vision for Kapital come to life as works get fully underway. We’ve poured everything into this concept and truly believe it’s going to bring something totally fresh and unique for Sheffield.

"A modern take on the traditional European beer hall with great beer, quality food, and atmosphere, all brought together in a space in the heart of our hometown. It’s big, it’s bold, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors.”