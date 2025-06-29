Kapital: Man behind Sheffield's new beer hall praises 'fantastic' city council for support

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kapital opened on Friday in a 4,500 sq ft venue on Wellington Street in the city centre located next to the Cambridge Street Collective food hall – a key part of Sheffield’s Heart of the City regeneration programme.

It is the latest venture from Two Thirds Beer Co, which already has a neighbourhood bar in the Abbeydale Road area of the city.

Ben Stubbs from Two Thirds Beer Co said: “We’ve had big ambitions to grow for a while, but nothing ever quite felt right - until the council introduced us to this incredible site on Wellington Street, right in the heart of our hometown.

Councillor Ben Miskell and Ben Stubbs outside Kapital

"The moment we saw it, we knew it had the potential to become something really special. The location, the scale - it was exactly what we’d been searching for to bring our modern beer hall vision to life here in Sheffield.

“Once we had secured the location though the council’s help and assistance didn’t end there, they were fantastic in helping us navigate through the whole process right up to the point where we are preparing to open our doors for the first time and share what we’ve built with the city we love.

"We love our neighbourhood bar on Abbeydale Road - it’s where it all started for us, and it was so important that we didn’t have to give that up to take this next step.

"Thanks to the council’s support, we’ve been able to grow without compromise - keeping our original home alive and thriving, while launching a huge new flagship venue right in the heart of the city.

"It really feels like the start of something special for us and for Sheffield.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said he was delighted by the opening of Kapital.

“Our incredible Heart of the City development is continuing to attract big name businesses, both nationally and locally, wanting to have a presence in the city centre and the addition of Kapital is the perfect example of a local business putting their faith in Heart of the City to expand their business.

"For some businesses, making such a big move to a massive project like this can seem incredibly daunting but we have a brilliant and experienced team on hand to guide them through the whole process, just like they did in this instance.

"We want our city centre to be filled with incredible national, international and local businesses, offering residents and visitors something unique, an experience you can only get in Sheffield.