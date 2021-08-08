KCOM invests in regional growth after sale of ICT business

Humber Bridge. Picture: Terry Carrott

The sale will allow KCOM to focus on its core strategy as a regional provider of fibre broadband to retail and wholesale customers across Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, it said.

“The sale of our national business reflects a refocusing on our core priorities of expanding our regional network, developing our wholesale business and providing high quality, award-winning services to our retail customers across Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire,” said KCOM chief executive Dale Raneberg.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During the past 18 months we’ve invested in new capabilities and created new jobs making full fibre broadband available for the first time to homes and businesses in 19 towns and villages across East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire as part of a £100m investment in our network.

“Now customers from Bridlington to Selby, and from Driffield in the north to Barton Upon Humber, Brigg and Barrow on the south banks of the Humber, are connected to our world class full fibre broadband and enjoying the many benefits it brings.

“We’re looking forward to bringing better broadband to even more communities in the months and years ahead and continuing to make a positive contribution to the success of the region.”

Mr Raneberg added: “As a local company with deep roots stretching more nearly 120 years in this region, we’re committed to playing a major part in making this a great area to live and work through both our investment in vital infrastructure and our various community grant and support initiatives.”

The deal to sell KCOM’s national business to managed services specialist Nasstar was originally announced on 25 June, 2021.

Nasstar, which is headquartered in Poole in Dorset but also has offices in Hull, Wakefield, Leeds, Exeter, Ipswich, Reading and Malaysia, provides services from cloud computing to networking and communication solutions to organisations including multi-national corporates and public sector bodies.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you