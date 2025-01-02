KCOM teams up with Leeds agency to bring power to the people

Leeds-based brand and communications agency, Ponderosa has rolled out an integrated marketing campaign for Hull and East Yorkshire communications provider, KCOM to launch eero – an award-winning Amazon subsidiary router delivering world-class connectivity.

Brand tracking revealed that people feel powerless when their broadband is unreliable. Ponderosa created an overarching brand message, ‘The Power is All Yours’, to reflect the quality of the KCOM network and developed a creative concept that showcases the eero in action

KCOM has invested in this to give users enhanced broadband, cutting-edge security enhancements and mesh technology tailor-made for comprehensive Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home.

Ponderosa was tasked to create a creative campaign that educated and elevated eero, which, through smart technology allows customers to control multiple elements of their home broadband, such as blocking devices in favour of homework, filters for age restrictions and Wi-Fi accounts for guests.

The campaign, which has rolled out on terrestrial TV, cinema, bus sides, 48 and 6 sheets and across social media platforms features ‘Nan’, a hipster, tech savvy gran who watches Love Island and enjoys being in control of her online profile.

‘Nan’ plays the leading lady in a suit of creative executions that bring comedy and relatability to the campaign, whilst educating users on the benefits of eero.

Ponderosa developed the proposition, storyboard and creative concepts, working with AMS Media on the planning and media buying, and Tungston Media on the production and post-production.

Suzanne Harvey, Head of Marketing at KCOM said, “Ponderosa have proved again they have the insight, creativity and hands-on execution to deliver for KCOM. It’s been great to see customers respond to our new campaign and explore the possibilities offered by eero.

“The new ‘power is all yours’ message has really resonated. We’re pleased to see so many people looking to increase prioritisation, personalisation and protection of their online lives – and enjoying all the benefits of KCOM’s network to do that.”

Richard Midgley, CEO at Ponderosa said, “We have worked with KCOM since 2019 and have watched the brand evolve over time, working hard together through customer insights to understand their needs.

“As a Yorkshire brand, it was important for us to get the tone right so that the audience can relate to the characters and storyline, whilst being educated on the shift to eero.