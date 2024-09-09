Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kearton Country Hotel and Tearoom in Thwaite was put up for sale with a guide price of £450,000 and has now been sold for an undisclosed fee.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co handled the sale on behalf of retiring owners and operators Paul and Wendy Lyons for over 10 years. It has been purchased by couple Adam and Caz Edwards.

Mr and Mrs Lyons said: “We have owned the business for over 10 years and were initially attracted to it by the stunning location, the local people and the lovely way of life it offered us. It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to sell to seek retirement and we are certain that the new owners will be welcomed and supported as we have, by guests and residents alike.”

The hotel is under new ownership

Caz Edwards said: “Adam and I are very excited about the future and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to take the business and the building to the next level, and to build upon the great reputation which Paul and Wendy have earned.

"We have planned a sympathetic refurbishment in the New Year, while maintaining the ambiance and much-loved character of the property and promoting traditional values of a warm welcome, good service and a comfortable stay. ”

Mark Worley, Hospitality Director at Christie & Co, said: “I am delighted to have been able to help Paul and Wendy with the sale, and also wish Adam and Caroline all the best with their new venture.

