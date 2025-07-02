Keeping ahead of the CQC in care as regulatory changes loom: Rachel Bryan

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CQC inspections continue to play a vital role in ensuring providers deliver safe, effective, compassionate, and person-centred care, assessed through the five key questions: safe, caring, effective, responsive, and well-led.

While changes to the regulatory framework are needed, regulation remains essential to ensure individuals receive the right level of care, with appropriate oversight and a clear focus on positive outcomes.

In our experience at The CIA Group, care quality can fluctuate over time, particularly when there are long gaps between inspections. Even services rated Good or Outstanding can unintentionally drift from consistent practice, especially during leadership changes or workforce pressures.

Rachel Bryan shares her expert insight

Independent audits offer a vital layer of external oversight, helping providers evaluate compliance with the single assessment framework. This is especially important under Regulation 17, which requires effective governance systems to assess, monitor, and improve the quality and safety of care.

A “Requires Improvement” rating can cast a long shadow over a service. Even when providers take swift action, it can be years before the CQC returns. While the recent review report indicates a move toward more frequent assessments and inspections, these changes are still being implemented.

In the meantime, long delays can impact confidence among families, commissioners, and staff. A quality audit aligned with the single assessment framework offers clear evidence of improvement in response to feedback, helping to reassure all stakeholders.

There are many points in a care provider’s journey where external support becomes not only helpful but essential, not just before an inspection. Through structured audits, mock inspections, governance reviews, and regulatory gap analysis, The CIA Group helps providers gain a clear and objective understanding of their compliance status. This includes insight into leadership, workforce culture, safeguarding, and the effectiveness of quality assurance systems.

Waiting for a poor inspection outcome before taking action is a reactive approach that can leave services vulnerable. A more strategic model, now widely adopted by well-led providers, involves proactively engaging external scrutiny to strengthen oversight and drive continuous improvement.

Specialist, independent input aligned with the single assessment framework does more than support compliance. It builds leadership confidence, improves internal accountability, and ensures services remain responsive, safe, and person-centred, putting providers in control of their improvement narrative.

The sector already faces considerable pressure, from recruitment challenges to the financial impact of National Insurance increases. Now, the government’s proposal to restrict immigration routes for care roles threatens to deepen workforce shortages.

Rather than addressing root causes within the immigration system, these changes risk destabilising a sector already reliant on international workers. If implemented, both care and the NHS are likely to face increasing strain.

At The CIA Group, our role is to help care services face these challenges head-on. By embedding improvements into everyday practice well before inspection, we support providers in taking a proactive, planned approach to compliance—one that reduces the risk of enforcement action and keeps care focused on what matters most: safe, person-centred outcomes.