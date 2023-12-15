Keepmoat aims to end skills shortages by developing talent pipeline across Yorkshire

The Yorkshire-based housebuilder Keepmoat is working with schools and colleges to persuade more young people to take up careers in construction at time when the sector is facing skills shortages.

The industry needs to find an estimated 30,000 extra construction professionals by 2026 to meet growing demand.

The housebuilder aims to reduce the skills shortages facing Yorkshire by highlighting the career paths available within the housebuilding sector.

Siobhan Cooper, Social Value Coordinator at Keepmoat Yorkshire West, said the company had forged links with 23 schools, colleges, and universities which she described as “a testament to how hard we work to engage with as many local young people as possible”.

Keepmoat is working with schools across Yorkshire to highlight the wide range of career opportunities available in the construction sector.(Photo supplied by Keepmoat)

She added: "In 2022 we were the first private housebuilder to achieve a Level One social value management certificate.

"This certificate acknowledges our commitment to bring lasting change and supporting local communities through our developments.

“Our dedicated team has supported local schools through different initiatives, including coordinating and attending school visits, careers fairs and events, specialist construction activities and managing bespoke apprenticeship schemes.”

The Yorkshire team has worked with education partners including Ruth Gorse Academy, Leeds University, Astrea Group Dearne Academy and Bradford College.

Keepmoat’s partners include Homes England, local authorities and housing associations.

Earlier this year, Keepmoat revealed it had delivered a record performance in the year ending October 31 2022, increasing its revenue by 10.9 per cent to more than £778m.

Speaking in May, Tim Beale, Chief Executive Officer of Keepmoat, said: “We delivered 3,776 much needed new homes across the UK, with a focus on our core first time buyer customer base, building high quality new homes at prices people can afford, in places they want to live.”