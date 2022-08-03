Keighley firm Airedale Chemical invests more than £2m in ten year growth plan

Airedale Chemical has a number of initiatives planned including new plant installations and acquisitions.

The Keighley-based business believes investment will help push forward its growth strategy, with greater geographical reach, entry into new markets, new product specialisms and organic growth through process efficiencies.

Daniel Fox, operations director at Airedale Chemical, said: “Over the coming months we’ll be revealing the individual projects which are helping to boost our strategy of continuous improvement.

Chris Chadwick, CEO of Airedale.

“We’ll be able to deliver sustainable and organic growth through lean manufacturing projects and circular economy schemes which will generate significant commercial returns.”

The company also plans to expand through carefully selected acquisitions to enhance its product offering and develop distribution channels.

A number of newly created roles and additions to its fleet of privately owned vehicles are also in the pipeline.

Chris Chadwick, CEO of Airedale, said: “As an independent, family-run business, we have the agility to move quickly which is essential in fast-moving industries like chemical manufacturing and has helped us react to changes and opportunities in the industry.

“Our plans are both ambitious and aggressive and we’ll be making a big splash in the sector over the short and long term.

“We have identified a number of acquisition opportunities and will be adding to the Airedale Group to ensure our growth, expansion and increased presence in the market.