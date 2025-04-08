Keighley: Plant hire business with Yorkshire depot returns to family ownership

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&W Plant Hire & Sales Ltd, which operates depots in Blackburn, Keighley, Northwich and Southampton used a £3.5m invoice discounting facility from Skipton Business Finance to support its demerger from Fox Group, which had acquired a stake in the business in 2022.

Bill and Mary Whitwell founded Whitwell Plant Hire in Barrow, Lancashire, in 1963, acquiring their first new machine, a JCB 3C, in 1965.

A spokesman said: “After their separation in 1975, Bill continued in the industry, building a fleet that included Volvo BM A20 dump trucks, O&K excavators, and Komatsu dozers.

“In 1988, he briefly ventured into the hotel business before returning to plant hire in 1994, establishing B&W Plant Hire. His son, William Whitwell, now managing director, joined in 1998 when the fleet had around 50 machines.”

Today, B&W operates more than 2,500 machines ranging from micro excavators to 50-tonne models nationwide.

William Whitwell, Managing Director of B&W Plant Hire & Sales Ltd said: “I’m thrilled to be leading the business once again, with renewed motivation and optimism for the future.”

“Thanks to the support from Skipton Business Finance, we’ve not only regained full ownership of our business but also unlocked exciting new growth opportunities.

He added: "Their invoice discounting facility empowers us to expand our team, invest in state-of-the-art machinery, and embrace digitalisation enhancing efficiency and ensuring long-term sustainability.”

Adam Bradbury, Regional Sales Director at Skipton Business Finance, said: “We support businesses across various industries, but helping a family run business back into family ownership and put in place the foundations for long-term growth brings us real satisfaction.”

"The finance solution we provided has equipped them with the right financial tools to move forward, invest in their fleet and operate independently with confidence.”

Last month, Skipton Business Finance (SBF), announced a 13 per cent increase in pre-tax profits to £10.8m for 2024.

The company, which is part of the Skipton Group, also reported a 19 per cent rise in collective turnover among the businesses it serves from £2.1bn to £2.5bn.