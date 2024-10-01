Keir Starmer is right - business must partner with government to deliver growth: Beckie Hart

The CBI has long called for government to partner with businesses to navigate the often-complex issues it faces. The Prime Minister struck the right chord in his speech by acknowledging that Government is dealing with challenges too complex to resolve alone.

After more than a decade of lost productivity, his identification of a “shared struggle”, to rebuild our economy provided a timely reminder that it’s only through meaningful partnership between the public and private sectors that we can achieve that goal.

The right policies will unleash the confidence and certainty business craves to invest and improve living standards for all in our region and across the country.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking to the media in New York. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

That partnership will be critical to developing an Industrial Strategy fit for purpose in a modern economy. The policy, a key part of Labour’s manifesto, is expected to be published next month. Firms are looking for it to outline a clear plan for economic growth, such as for growing the green economy and providing industries with the frameworks and guidance needed to achieve that.

When details arrive, we hope to see the government present a strategy which prioritises the enabling role of infrastructure investment, catalyses a new pipeline of investable projects, delivers skills pathways and empowers local regions. Delivering those things would give investors real confidence for the decade ahead.

Given the level of pre-Budget speculation about spending cuts and potential tax rises, the Chancellor’s pitch did much to reassurance investors. We must have confidence in the strength of the UK economy if we are to attract investment and bolster our competitive edge on the international stage.

That’s especially true now the UK economy is starting to show signs of recovery, with the latest OECD forecast upgrading UK growth expectations. The economy is now the second fastest growing in the G7, after the US. But, with inflation forecast to be the highest in the G7, we cannot risk complacency.

Beckie Hart is regional director for Yorkshire & Humber at the CBI

That’s why the UK’s trade and investment pitch must be sharper. As part of this we should offer investors a competitive tax regime. Investors want certainty in the form of a Business Tax Roadmap, providing a simpler, more digitised and proportionate tax system. Corporation Tax, Full Expensing and R&D tax credits must be maintained at the current rate if not improved.

Growth will be hampered if the UK cannot pull the levers at our disposal to maximise value from international markets.

With a month before the first Labour Budget in almost two decades, firms are looking to government to build on the momentum of its growth-led reforms. Difficult choices lie ahead as the Chancellor highlighted at conference, but we must also balance that fiscal responsibility with growth-targeted investment.

There is huge potential to deliver the long-term, sustainable growth that we need, if we prioritise economic stability, and bet on the innovation and insight that only business can bring to the table.