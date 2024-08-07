Keir Starmer needs to take businesslike approach to running UK: Jillian Thomas

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In short, the success of the latter is invariably assisted by the smooth administration of the former.

I’ve seen this manifest itself repeatedly here in Yorkshire when some of our great cities and towns jettison political differences and work together to create a regional tour de force.

Financial growth through investment and regeneration invariably ensues.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

I’m calling on the new government to mirror the approach taken by all well-run businesses.

For example, as a financial planner I’m required by the Financial Conduct Authority to ensure that emergency protocols and funds are in place which serve our clients’ best interests.

Consequently, financial planners like me regularly sit down to think through our overarching approach to business to ensure that everything we do is in clients’ best interests.

While these reviews can be onerous, I’m the first to acknowledge that they’re beneficial for business and the wider reputation of my sector.

Put simply, the PM must adopt the same forensic and strategic approach to running the country based on regular reviews predicated on the most up-to-date facts.

Personally, I applauded him for making three key appointments to his newly formed government drawn from outside parliament as, in my experience, businesses also succeed when the right people are in the right roles.

I’m referring, of course, to the appointments of Sir Patrick Vallance as the UK's chief scientific minister, Richard Hermer KC as attorney general and James Timpson, of Timpson Group, as the new prisons minister – all of whom have top-level experience in the fields to which they’ve been appointed.

It’s also fabulous that someone with a real knowledge of Yorkshire – namely Rachel Reeves, the MP for Leeds West and Pudsey – has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

I was interested to note back in May that Rachel ruled out an immediate emergency Budget as Labour would wish to view forecasts from the Office of Budget Responsibility, which take ten weeks to commission.

It has now been confirmed the first Budget under the Labour Government is taking place in October. This is a well thought through and businesslike approach, which will not scare the markets.

Since coming to power, Labour has asserted its intention to make unpopular decisions.

This was possibly most clearly evidenced when the Chancellor pledged a return to compulsory housebuilding targets and the newly appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, revoked the ban on onshore windfarms.

While we wait to see the extent of the public backlash against these, both proposals are clearly gutsy and highlight the renewed vigour with which the government is targeting economic prosperity and energy security.

It’s now my residing hope that this new government will provide a much needed shot in the arm for 'UK plc'. And - so far - there’s been much to be positive about.

But the government’s policies must constantly evolve to ensure that a strategic and businesslike approach to running the country is consistently and appropriately implemented.

Ultimately, this will be in everyone’s best interests both regionally and nationally.