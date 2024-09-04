How a dedicated group of Sheffield locals rescued Kelham Island Brewery from closure, preserving its legacy.

Nestled in the heart of Sheffield’s industrial Kelham Island district, Kelham Island Brewery began its story in 1990.

Founded by Dave Wickett in the back garden of the Fat Cat pub, the brewery quickly became renowned for its innovative brews, most notably the award-winning Pale Rider ale.

In its early years, Kelham Island Brewery gained attention for its distinctive approach to brewing.

The early operation produced 10 barrels per week, but by 1999 capacity increased to 50.

By 2008, the brewery expanded again and the business ended with a weekly output of 100 barrels.

Kelham Island Brewery has been saved.

Pale Rider ale won the Champion Beer of Britain in 2004 and became a cornerstone of the brewery’s offerings and played a significant role in establishing its reputation in the craft beer community.

After 32 years of crafting some of the UK’s finest beers, the brewery faced closure in 2022. However, a group of local businessmen stepped in to rescue this beloved institution, ensuring its brewing legacy continues.

The business was saved by a group led by Tramslines festival co-founder James O’Hara. He is joined by his brother, financial analyst Tom, Simon Webster and Jim Harrison from Thornbridge Brewery, creative agency founder Peter Donohoe and Ben Rymer from We Are Beer, a beer festival organiser.

James O’Hara, who sprung into action to save the brewery after hearing about its closure, said: “Kelham Island Brewery, and its flagship beer Pale Rider, are known and revered beyond Sheffield.

“It’s heritage that we, as a city, should be really proud of. We couldn't let that just disappear, it means too much within the city and to the UK’s beer culture for it to become another Wikipedia entry.”

The rescue team focused on revitalising the brewery’s operations, enhancing sustainability practices, and expanding its product offerings. The brewery’s taproom was revamped to serve as a community gathering spot, and new partnerships with local businesses were established to strengthen its presence in Sheffield.

The revival of Kelham Island Brewery was a momentous occasion for the local community.