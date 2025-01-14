Kennedy’s and Sotano: Opportunity to buy major York hospitality business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennedy’s Bar and Restaurant and Sotano Tapas Bar in the heart of York city centre have been owned and run by Karen Waugh for almost 25 years in a 6,000 sq ft building which is also under her family’s ownership.

A spokesman said; “Located a stone’s throw from York Minister, the historic market and other visitor attractions, Kennedy’s and Sotano benefit from being in a prime and high footfall location.

"Colenso and Stephensons have been appointed to jointly market the opportunity, with the freehold, business goodwill, and fixtures and fittings available for offers in the region of £2.95m. The purchaser will also acquire the existing brands, websites, social media channels and 18,000-strong audiences. A sale of the business on a leasehold basis would also be considered.”

Ms Waugh said: “It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege owning the building and running Kennedy’s and Sotano in York for more than 20 years.

"I am extremely proud of the success we have achieved over this time, building two fantastic brands, a diverse and loyal customer base of local people for socialising and dining, as well as being a popular and well regarded choice for visitors to the city.”