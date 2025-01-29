Key hire signals growth for leadership firm

Carlos Horner joins Pabasso as Associate Director and board chair to support business growth

A Yorkshire business that provides peer support and mentorship for MDs and CEOs in the region has announced a strategic hire to support its growth plans.

Carlos Horner joins Wetherby-based Pabasso Associate Director and board chair, in a dual role that will see him work on expanding the reach of Pabasso as well as forming his own peer support board of Yorkshire business leaders.

Carlos began his career as an equity research analyst in London’s financial hub before transitioning to investment management, where he managed specialist funds for Charlemagne Capital and Progressive Asset Management. As sales and marketing director at Progressive, he supported launches of investment funds to investors globally .

Carlos Horner (left) and Richard Doyle

He is author of the Amazon bestselling business book The Sales Plan and creator of the PILOT method, a sales and business development training programme that focuses on five core elements of successful selling.

Carlos will leverage his expertise to develop the company’s vision for growth alongside Pabasso’s founder, entrepreneur Richard Doyle, who founded Esteem Systems in 1985 and grew it to a £30m technology business before selling it in late 2004. Post Esteem, Richard worked for many years as a plural NED before founding Pabasso.

Carlos said: “The Pabasso model is incredibly powerful because it creates a space where SME business leaders can share their significant knowledge and wisdom to benefit one another.

“As well as being a rewarding experience, sitting on a Pabasso board is transformational for the MDs and CEOs involved, who can draw on the experience in the room to drive their organisation forward.”

Pabasso provides comprehensive business support for MDs and CEOs through monthly group meetings and monthly one-to-one mentoring and coaching sessions to address the challenges of running an SME.

Founder Richard Doyle said: “I am delighted to welcome Carlos to the Pabasso team and am confident that his leadership will drive meaningful results for our members and the organisation as a whole.

“Having Carlos on the team means we can immediately open up new opportunities for MDs and CEOs to experience the benefits of peer advisory boards.

“We welcome interest from MDs and CEOs with an ambition for growth who will benefit from the strategic leadership, sales and team development experience that Carlos and other board members can share with them.