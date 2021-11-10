Key senior appointments made at land and property group George F White

Craig Ross, Caroline Horn, Matthew Bell, Richard Garland, and Robyn Peat, part of the successful George F White team.

The company has appointed Matthew Bell as partner leading tax related advice in its commercial team.

Matthew brings with him a wealth of experience having worked in both regional and national firms and specialises in Capital allowances and fixed asset analysis.

His appointment is part of the firm’s strategic growth plan which is further supported by the promotion of Craig Ross to equity partner and Caroline Horn to partner.

Robyn Peat, managing partner at George F White, said: “Matthew’s appointment is an exciting addition to the team offering a new service stream and providing further value to our clients.

“Further to this our current recruitment drive comes hot on the heels of strong profits and steady growth in clients wanting a wide range of our services from valuations and sales to planning, architectural, development and Farm business consultancy advice.

“Our success is testament to the commitment and skill set of our people who have worked tirelessly and determinedly despite the long-lasting challenges presented by Covid-19.

“Not only have they strengthened the business and the core services we offer but they have gone above and beyond for clients who have found themselves requiring new streams of advice and support during challenging times.

“We’re focused on achievement from within and the promotions of Craig and Caroline alongside further promotions throughout the firm over the last few months highlights the rapid progress our employees make within a highly supportive and inclusive workplace.