Keynote speaker announced for South Yorkshire Tech Summit

The event, taking place on Monday, March 10 at the Cast Theatre in Doncaster, aims to place a spotlight on the “thriving potential” of South Yorkshire’s tech landscape under the themes of money, markets, and mainstreaming technology.

The annual event is organised by TECH SY, a project launched to scale up the South Yorkshire tech and digital economy on behalf of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Mr Adeyoola said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the South Yorkshire Tech Summit 2025, especially at a time when innovation and collaboration is reshaping the UK.

Tom Adeyoola, tech entrepreneur and founder of Metail.

"South Yorkshire’s tech ecosystem is bursting with potential, and it’s a privilege to connect with a region full of ambition, with a history for creativity and a clear and present drive for change.

“This Keynote provides an opportunity to explore how technology and creativity can create a more inclusive, thriving ecosystem for South Yorkshire, the north, and the rest of the UK.”

Known for founding Metail, a pioneering virtual fitting room technology, and as a champion of sustainable innovation, Mr Adeyoola was recently appointed to the Creative Industries Taskforce.

Announced in November of last year and led by Baroness Shriti Vadera and Sir Peter Bazalgette, the taskforce will aim to deliver a new plan to cultivate the creative industries as a “key growth-driving sector”.

The plan will also form part of the Government’s new Industrial Strategy, due to be published in late spring 2025.

As a member of the task force, Mr Adeyoola will collaborate with industry leaders in a bid to accelerate innovation in areas including AI, gaming, and digital content creation, while supporting regional talent development and inclusive growth nationwide.

Tracey Johnson, project director for TECH SY, said: “Tom Adeyoola’s groundbreaking work and his vision for a sustainable and inclusive tech economy perfectly align with our mission to accelerate the growth of South Yorkshire’s tech ecosystem.

"We are honoured to have him inspire our attendees, from founders to investors, to continue pushing boundaries.

“According to Dealroom, gaming was one of the most invested in sectors this year in South Yorkshire. This demonstrates the impact that tech and creativity can have in bolstering the regional ecosystem.”