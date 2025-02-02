Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keystone said that it had managed to “secure the future” of the brands, which had both fallen into financial difficulty in recent months.

Details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Mark Williams, CEO of Keystone, said: “Keystone Brewing Group has secured an exclusive license with the brand owners to take these fantastic brands forward in the UK and worldwide.

Keystone Brewing Group has acquired beer brands Magic Rock and Fourpure.

“We have managed to save two iconic beer brands for future generations of beer lovers, following Keystone’s strategy of building an impressive portfolio of high-quality and distinctive beverages.”

Prior to Keystone’s latest acquisition, both Fourpure and Magic Rock Brewing had been owned by holding company In Good Company Brewing since 2022.

Keystone said in a statement that the firm had “fallen into financial difficulties" in recent months.

London-based Fourpure was first founded in 2013, while Magic Rock was founded in 2011.

A number of redundancies had already been made at Magic Rock prior to the company being sold.

Mr Williams said: “The Magic Rock brewery has unfortunately closed, and we are naturally saddened at the loss of the Magic Rock site, and the employees and their families directly affected by this.

“The Magic Rock brewery had already ceased brewing due to cash issues, several weeks prior to agreeing the deal today, as such there was no viable business left.”

Magic Rock and Fourpure join a list of beer and cider brands owned by Keystone, including Purity, Big Drop, Brick, Brew by Numbers, Wolf Pack, and premium cider brand Maison SASSY.

The firm also acquired Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery in May 2023 through a pre-pack administration for around £5m. Black Sheep said at the time that it had been hit by a “perfect storm” of low sales during the pandemic and rapidly rising costs from inflation.

The company confirmed in March last year that it had made an unspecified number of job cuts as part of a restructure.

Mr Williams told industry publication Food Manufacture at the time that the move came amongst an “incredibly difficult” time for the firm, adding: “We are saddened the impact of this decision will have on our valued colleagues.

"Making redundancies is always the last resort, but unfortunately, we have been forced to consider all options available to us. This is about making the brewery as efficient as possible and securing its legacy for years to come."

Founded in 1992 by Paul Theakston, a fifth generation brewer whose family had previously founded brewery T&R Theakston, Black Sheep went on to become one of the best known breweries in Yorkshire, bottling its first beer, Black Sheep Ale, in 1993.

Keystone Brewing is the brewing arm of private investment firm Breal Group.

The firm rebranded its beer-making operations under Keystone Brewing last year, at the time consisting of Black Sheep Brewery, Purity Brewing, Brick Brewery and Brew by Numbers.

Yorkshire’s Black Sheep was Breal’s first acquisition in the sector.

Founded in 2013, the London-based Breal Group historically worked within the steel and aviation sectors.