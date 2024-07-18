KFC accused of 'hypocrisy' by Yorkshire-based vegan food brand for new ad campaign

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VFC said the chain’s representation of chicken was “not something the public can trust” after it posted an imitation of a KFC billboard, replacing images of fried chicken with dead chickens.

It came after KFC launched an advert campaign that focuses on issues including artificial intelligence, telling customers: “In a world where you can’t believe in anything, believe in chicken.”

VFC’s head of marketing, Abigail Nelson-Ehoff, said: “Our campaign is here to challenge the perception of chicken as just a food commodity and to show a glimpse of the reality of what these animals are facing.

VFC posted an imitation of one of KFC’s campaign billboards, replacing images of coated fried chicken with images of dead chickens.

“At VFC, we’re asking animal lovers to Believe in Chickens instead, by choosing vegan alternatives to show these peaceful, sentient beings the care and compassion they deserve.”

The firm previously accused KFC of “welfare washing” after an undercover investigation in which it visited a farm the brand had taken an influencer to.

KFC said that VFC had not provided any evidence to demonstrate specific incidents of poor welfare in its supply chain that would currently require any further investigation on its part.

Jenny Packwood, chief corporate affairs at KFC UK & Ireland, said: “Chicken is central for us. It's what we do and it's in our name. It is critical that we are trusted by our customers with what is at the heart of our business.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to the welfare of every single chicken in our supply chain and have a responsibility to drive transparency and continual improvements in our welfare standards in partnership with our suppliers and stakeholders.

"That's why we remain committed to the Better Chicken Commitment framework and are already driving key areas within our own welfare programme across the UK, Ireland and Western Europe.

“While we have no doubt that VFC, like us, are passionate about chicken welfare, it’s important to acknowledge that they are food manufacturers and not an independent third party.”

Activist Matther Glover, who is chief mission officer at VFC, said: “KFC believes in chicken, whereas VFC believes in chickens. There’s a subtle and important difference.