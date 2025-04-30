KFC restaurant withdraws application to open until 2am after objections

An application to extend a Doncaster KFC restaurant’s opening hours to 2am every day has been withdrawn.

The application from Intracave Limited, a Sheffield-based business who operate the KFC restaurant on Sprotbrough Road in Sprotbrough, was due to be presented to the licensing sub-committee at the City of Doncaster Council on April 30, 2025.

The licensing application was withdrawn before the meeting, but had it been approved, the fast-food venue would have been permitted to sell its famous fried chicken menu until 2am, seven-days-a-week.

It will now continue with its existing licence with opening hours until 11.30pm.

KFC Sprotbrough, Doncaster. Photo courtesy of Google.

The application was to be presented to the sub-committee due to an objection by Doncaster Council’s environmental health team.

Fiona Boothroyd, senior environmental health practitioner at Doncaster Council, told licensing her department objected to the application due to it potentially being a “public nuisance”.

She wrote in an email: “I must raise an objection to the proposed on the grounds for the potential for public nuisance, because of the close residential properties located to the right and opposite the premises.

“The likelihood of people sitting in their cars after purchasing their food, playing music, talking in the carpark and the noise associated with drive thru operations at a time when most people are in bed, increases the potential for incidences of noise nuisance disturbing sleep to occur.”