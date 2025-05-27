KFC to set to open new restaurants in Yorkshire and upgrade existing sites under £1.5bn investment plan

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast-food giant has announced it intends to invest £1.5bn in creating more than 7,000 new jobs in the UK and Ireland in the next five years and intends to add a further 500 restaurants to its portfolio by 2035.

A company spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post this region is part of the expansion plan.

They said: “The new restaurants will be nationwide, including in Yorkshire, but we can’t give specific breakdowns at this stage.”

KFC has announced ambitious expansion plans

KFC currently employs more than 3,000 people in Yorkshire and The Humber.

The company said its opening plans for the next five years will see £466m spent on opening new locations, “focusing on building flagship sites and drive-thrus in key locations such as Ireland and North West England, where there is strong potential for growth”.

Money will also be spent on upgrading more than 200 existing KFC restaurants – 20 per cent of the current KFC estate.

Rob Swain, General Manager KFC UK & Ireland, said: “We’ve been serving customers in the UK for 60 years now, but we’ve never seen such strong demand for freshly prepared, fried chicken as we’re seeing today.

"As the market leader and a near-£2 billion revenue business, we’re incredibly well positioned to unlock this opportunity. That’s why we’re doubling down on our commitment to the UK&I with a major investment in our restaurants, and in the suppliers who have been so crucial to our success, which will create jobs in local communities across the country.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive, UKHospitality, said: “Hospitality’s ability to create places where people want to live, work and invest is unrivalled.

"This significant announcement from KFC is proof of that and will help to drive socially productive growth, deliver economically and support employment across the UK."

The company said it also intends to spend more than £400m on “strengthening KFC’s long-standing relationships with its suppliers”.

A spokesperson said: “Pilgrim’s Europe, supplying fresh chicken from farms across the UK, Buckinghamshire-based McCormick making KFC’s fan-favourite gravy, Nature’s Way growing crispy salads at farms in Chichester, and software company Fourth supplying the technology powering KFC’s restaurant operations are all set to benefit from KFC’s growth and investment in the UK and Ireland.”