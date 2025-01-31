KidsUP: The pioneering Sheffield scheme aiming to advance children's healthcare for the better

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This programme has been run by global innovation specialists UP Ventures in partnership with Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and Leeds-based venture capital firm Par Equity.

KidsUP, launched in October last year, attracted 12 high-growth companies from as far afield as Finland, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester to Sheffield.

Each one brought with them an exciting idea for a product in robotics, data, AI, virtual reality and a device to aid sleep. All of them were laser-focused on improving an aspect of children’s healthcare experience or outcomes.

Danny Meaney discusses the KidsUP initiative

On our intensive 13-week accelerator, they’ve been able to test and trial their innovations with world-class clinicians at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

And, they’ve developed the commercial propositions for their products, and their businesses, with innovation champions UP Ventures.

At an Innovation Showcase next week at the close of the programme, Par Equity will facilitate opportunities for them to pitch their ideas to an international line-up of venture capitalists, all of whom have a special interest in paediatric healthcare solutions.

Every one of our participants wants to see their product working in the NHS and other healthcare systems – potentially revolutionising how we care for children and young people. It’s an exciting time.

It’s worth noting, though, that our dozen participants beat more than 60 other applicants to gain a place on the KidsUP accelerator. Why so many? The fact is they had very few other places to go for targeted innovation, business and funding support.

Children, it’s plain to say, are not adults. The way they see things, think, communicate and respond to stimuli is different. The Young People’s Panel that helped us to assess the products on our programme made that crystal clear!

Yet less than five per cent of all medical research funding in the UK is allocated to paediatric research and development. Kids often have adult designs applied to them with no attention paid to their different needs. This must change.

It’s time we focused more investment and innovation into creating healthcare solutions to meet children’s needs. This is starting to happen globally - and it’s very satisfying to see Sheffield becoming a clear leader in this shift-change.

This has come about in Yorkshire, as always, because a small group of people came together to make it happen. NHS mentors, business advisors and investors working in partnership. Funding from far-sighted regional players, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Sheffield City Council and Brabners Solicitors.

We’ve had the input of a Young People’s Advisory Panel - guiding the programme and the decisions we’ve made – all drawn from the UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park Academy.

KidsUP is something Sheffield and Yorkshire can be proud of. We aim to run the programme again in 2025 – and then extend it to other cities across Europe. KidsUP – born in Sheffield – could help secure a step change in advancing paediatric HealthTech innovation.